Continuing Education: Understanding Computer Basics

Monday, April 15, 2024

The Continuing Education department of Shoreline Community College is offering a course on Understanding Computer Basics.

It will be held on campus at 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 in Building 1300 on Wednesdays 4/17/2024 - 5/1/2024 from 6 - 8pm.


The instructor is former Shoreline Area News columnist Brian Boston.

Understanding Macs/ PCs, tablets, and smartphones starts with what you already know. 

Even if you use your personal computer, phone or device every day you will learn something new. 

Don't be afraid - Brian Boston can help you find and fill those knowledge gaps and build your confidence as a user of today’s technical tools. 

Please bring your laptop or other personal device to the class. Beginning and returning students are welcome!


