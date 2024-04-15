Continuing Education: Understanding Computer Basics

The Continuing Education department of Shoreline Community College is offering a course on Understanding Computer Basics.

















Even if you use your personal computer, phone or device every day you will learn something new.













Please bring your laptop or other personal device to the class. Beginning and returning students are welcome! Don't be afraid - Brian Boston can help you find and fill those knowledge gaps and build your confidence as a user of today’s technical tools.

The instructor is former Shoreline Area News columnist Brian Boston.Understanding Macs/ PCs, tablets, and smartphones starts with what you already know.