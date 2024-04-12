Now Hiring: Third Place Commons Executive Director





The Executive Director must have strong operational, budgetary, and management skills, but also must be skilled in community engagement and be able to successfully build strategic and collaborative partnerships with area organizations, businesses, and city agencies.







Position Classification & Schedule: This is a full-time, salaried, overtime-exempt position. Work schedule is flexible and fluctuates depending on meetings, events, and farmers market schedule. Some weekends and evenings required.

Onboarding Process: The selected candidate will benefit from onboarding support, resources, and training materials provided by the outgoing Executive Director to facilitate a smooth, successful transition. Full applications must be submitted by Monday, April 22, 2024 for guaranteed consideration.



Visit the



Third Place Commons is a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and hundreds of free events each year. Third Place Commons is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, Washington 98155. Learn more at





In addition to management of day-to-day operations and programs, the Executive Director will create community-focused marketing and outreach, conduct fundraising, oversee donor management, and engage regularly with the public.Visit the Third Place Commons jobs page to review the full position description, including detailed responsibilities, requirements, salary, benefits, and how to apply.Third Place Commons is a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, which has been fostering real community in real space for over twenty years through the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market and hundreds of free events each year. Third Place Commons is located at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, Washington 98155. Learn more at ThirdPlaceCommons.org

The Executive Director reports to the Board of Directors and is responsible for the overall health of the organization, working with the Board of Directors to employ short- and long-term strategies that will strengthen and position the organization for the future.Specifically, this position will manage and host events taking place in the Commons and on the Commons stage and will oversee the coordination and implementation of the annual Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.