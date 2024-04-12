Melodic Mandarin - Exploring Chinese through Song and Verse for children



This course uses the mediums of song and poetry to discover Chinese language and culture through interactive activities.





Whether you're a beginner eager to learn Chinese in a dynamic and engaging way or an intermediate learner looking to deepen your linguistic and cultural proficiency, Melodic Mandarin offers a stimulating and enriching learning experience for all.





Ages 10-15 years. There is a break between 4/22-26. With Shoreline CC's visiting Chinese Scholar Fei Ke.





Dates: 4/15/2024 - 6/12/2024 ( 16 - Classes are in person Mondays and online via zoom on Wednesdays)

Times: 3:30pm - 5:30pm

Fee: $129.00

Shoreline Community College 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Bldg 1500, Shoreline WA 98133 This class is part of the Continuing Education program at Shoreline Community College.

