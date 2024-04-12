Melodic Mandarin - Exploring Chinese through Song and Verse for children

Friday, April 12, 2024


This course uses the mediums of song and poetry to discover Chinese language and culture through interactive activities. 

Whether you're a beginner eager to learn Chinese in a dynamic and engaging way or an intermediate learner looking to deepen your linguistic and cultural proficiency, Melodic Mandarin offers a stimulating and enriching learning experience for all. 

Ages 10-15 years. There is a break between 4/22-26. With Shoreline CC's visiting Chinese Scholar Fei Ke.

This class is part of the Continuing Education program at Shoreline Community College.

REGISTER HERE


