Jobs: WSDOT Review Appraiser (PAS5)





This expert-level position is responsible for developing the scope of work, evaluating suitability, and recommending payment for appraiser consultants. Additionally, the incumbent will provide technical expertise, training, and oversight for appraisal division personnel, ensuring compliance with state and federal rules for acquiring the right of way.









While assisting in acquisition projects as needed, the primary focus will be on leasing/surplus projects in collaboration with our Property Management and Regional Transit Coordination Divisions. Join us in shaping the future of transportation while fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$70,679 – $95,047 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Review Appraiser (Property & Acquisition Specialist 5) to play a critical role in supporting our mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options.