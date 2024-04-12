Jobs: City of Lake Forest Park Senior Planner

Friday, April 12, 2024


City of Lake Forest Park
Senior Planner
Salary $42.53 - $56.70/hour
Plus overtime and benefits
Apply online by Friday, May 3, 2024

Under the direction of the Community Development Director, the Senior Planner is responsible for a variety of complex and professional current or long-range planning duties including administering zoning, subdivision, shoreline, and environmental regulations; provides interpretations and assure that land use proposals comply with environmental impact requirements under SEPA and other environmental legislation; administer environmental, land use and zoning processes; develop land use policies; inform the public, land developers and others regarding code requirements; perform lead duties and provide work direction on planning projects as assigned; develops staff reports and makes presentations before the Planning Commission, Tree Board, Hearing Examiner, and other public forums, as required. 



