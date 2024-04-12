Did you witness an accident and confrontation at 175th & Meridian Tuesday afternoon?
Friday, April 12, 2024
|Hua with her students
She was stopped at a left turn red light at the intersection of 175th and Meridian when her car was hit from behind. That driver immediately drove off, but then had to stop for another light.
Hua ran to his car to tell him that he damaged her car and she needed his insurance information. His response was to push her away and drive off again.
A parent who was near enough to hear the crash saw that another person was recording the incident. If you are that person, please contact Editor@ShorelineAreaNews.com
Hua is often in these pages with her teaching, artwork, and dancing. She was only able to get a blurry photo of the hit and run driver who assaulted her.
I'm hoping that we can help her.
--Diane Hettrick
