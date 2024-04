Courtesy Anchorage Police Department

This graphic is compliments the Anchorage police. Apparently we are not the only ones struggling with this concept.





At least we have lane lines. In Paris, traffic ten abreast traverses the Place de l'√Čtoile. This traffic circle surrounds the Arc de Triomphe at the intersection of ten two-way and two one-way streets. It has no lane markings.





--Diane Hettrick