Ivy removal and gardening party in Woodway Saturday

Friday, April 12, 2024


Ivy Removal & Gardening Party!
Saturday April 13, 2024 from 8:30-11:30am
Woodway

Join your neighbors to help Woodway’s parks thrive! Volunteers will be removing ivy from Woodway parks on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Supplies & equipment will be provided. Please wear closed-toed shoes!

Volunteers will also be maintaining the flower beds at Town Hall.

Meet at Town Hall @ 8:30am. Volunteers will be working until 11:30am. Families welcome!

Please email us with any questions: tcashman@townofwoodway.com or awestover@townofwoodway.com.


