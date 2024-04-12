Ivy removal and gardening party in Woodway Saturday
Friday, April 12, 2024
Saturday April 13, 2024 from 8:30-11:30am
Woodway
Join your neighbors to help Woodway’s parks thrive! Volunteers will be removing ivy from Woodway parks on Saturday, April 13, 2024. Supplies & equipment will be provided. Please wear closed-toed shoes!
Volunteers will also be maintaining the flower beds at Town Hall.
Meet at Town Hall @ 8:30am. Volunteers will be working until 11:30am. Families welcome!
Please email us with any questions: tcashman@townofwoodway.com or awestover@townofwoodway.com.
