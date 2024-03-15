Poison hemlock removal planned across Shoreline

A sign warns walkers of a patch of poison hemlock growing in a thicket of noxious weeds near the stairs at Richmond Beach Saltwater Park while stair climbers get in some steps before sunset. Photo by Oliver Moffat

Before sunset on Thursday evening, stair climbers huffed and puffed past a sign near the top of Before sunset on Thursday evening, stair climbers huffed and puffed past a sign near the top of Richmond Beach Saltwater Park warning of the dangers of nearby poison hemlock growing amongst an uncontrolled patch of Himalayan blackberries.





Because of its extreme toxicity and aggressiveness, the state has designated this plant a Class B Noxious Weed - meaning that governments are required to eradicate it by any means necessary. Including the use of herbicide.



Residents should be on the lookout for poison hemlock which can grow to 6-10 feet tall and produce tiny, white, 5-petaled flowers in late spring. The plants have a resemblance to carrot tops this time of year.













With more than 400 acres of park land and open spaces in Shoreline, the city's Green Shoreline 20-Year Forest Management Plan identified 240 acres of forest in 23 parks in need of noxious weed removal and restoration by 2039 - a pace of roughly 9.6 acres per year.

This backbreaking work is primarily performed by volunteers with the Green Shoreline Partnership in parks across the city.

On city right-of-ways, the city uses a hot foam herbicide-free solution to address weeds which kills weeds along with beneficial fungi, flora and fauna in the soil.

The city attempted to remove the poison hemlock in recent years without herbicide, pulling the plants out by hand. But that technique failed.

But when it comes to a weed as aggressive and dangerous as poisonous hemlock, the city will use herbicides to eradicate it.









Yet in the six years since its founding in 2017, volunteers working with the Green Shoreline Partnership have only restored 15 acres in 13 parks - a pace of only 2.5 acres per year, according to Shoreline's 2023 Urban Forest Strategic Plan.

The county's website says, "if you suspect poisoning from this plant, call for help immediately because the toxins are fast-acting – for people, call 911 or poison-control at 1-800-222-1222 or for animals, call your veterinarian."

--By Oliver Moffat








