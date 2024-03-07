Local nonprofit raises awareness about food insecurity in Seattle during their 15th annual community meal



Celebrate 15 years of community meals with North Helpline at their Horizon Community Meal on March 24, 2024. Celebrate 15 years of community meals with North Helpline at their Horizon Community Meal on March 24, 2024.





Gather with community to raise awareness around food insecurity and raise funds for their essential food access and homelessness prevention programs!



At the Horizon Community Meal, all event attendees will enjoy culturally inclusive soups provided by local vendors, artisan bowls available for sale, a short program about North Helpline’s impact and how we can address food insecurity in our community, a raffle to raise funds, and opportunities for our community to connect.



We expect to welcome 400-500 community members to the Hangar 30 Bldg in Magnuson Park. This is a family-friendly event!

