Local nonprofit raises awareness about food insecurity in Seattle during their 15th annual community meal
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Celebrate 15 years of community meals with North Helpline at their Horizon Community Meal on March 24, 2024.
Gather with community to raise awareness around food insecurity and raise funds for their essential food access and homelessness prevention programs!
At the Horizon Community Meal, all event attendees will enjoy culturally inclusive soups provided by local vendors, artisan bowls available for sale, a short program about North Helpline’s impact and how we can address food insecurity in our community, a raffle to raise funds, and opportunities for our community to connect.
We expect to welcome 400-500 community members to the Hangar 30 Bldg in Magnuson Park. This is a family-friendly event!
At the Horizon Community Meal, all event attendees will enjoy culturally inclusive soups provided by local vendors, artisan bowls available for sale, a short program about North Helpline’s impact and how we can address food insecurity in our community, a raffle to raise funds, and opportunities for our community to connect.
We expect to welcome 400-500 community members to the Hangar 30 Bldg in Magnuson Park. This is a family-friendly event!
Sunday, March 24, 2024 from 1 - 4pm at Hangar 30 Building, Warren G. Magnuson Park, 6310 NE 74th St, Ste 109E, Seattle WA 98115
Tickets for sale here - Free 12 and under.
Everyone is invited to attend, enjoy a meal, and learn about the work we can all do together to keep food on the table and a roof overhead for our neighbors.
Rampant inflation, supply chain issues, threats to WIC funding, and the ending of COVID-era funding for programs like SNAP are putting increasing pressure on our Seattle community, as food banks across the King County region are seeing dramatic increases in visits.
North Helpline is a local nonprofit organization that provides access to food through two food banks and a home grocery delivery program. North Helpline also works on homelessness prevention through a direct financial assistance program for rent, utilities, and moving costs.
Information about North Helpline
0 comments:
Post a Comment