In the Garden Now: Snowdrops

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Galanthus nivalis "Snowdrop"
Photo by Victoria Gilleland
By Victoria Gilleland

You may have seen the nodding white flowers of this late winter blooming bulb or one that looks a lot like it. There are over 500 named varieties of snowdrops so it's a little tricky to identify a specific one. 

They usually bloom sometime between January and April. The species originated in Europe and the Middle East, but has naturalized in many places around the world.

Snowdrops are often grown in rock gardens, under flowering shrubs, naturalized in woodland settings or even in containers. 

On sunny days the flowers give off a sweet scent which attracts pollinators. They will grow in shade to full sun and need well drained soil and a moderate amount of moisture. Snowdrops are toxic to animals, so rabbit and deer seldom bother them. Keep pets and children away from plants.

This charming plant is delicate looking but surprisingly versatile and easy to grow. It makes a wonderful addition to the late winter or early spring garden.

(Galanthus nivalis)


