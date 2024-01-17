Shoreline police officer Jurado transfers to Sound Transit

Wednesday, January 17, 2024

Officer Jurado
From the Shoreline Police

After three incredible years of dedicated service in Shoreline, we bid farewell to Officer Jurado. 

Throughout his time with us, Officer Jurado has shown exceptional kindness, strong work ethic, empathy and dedication. 

He has been an invaluable member of our team, and we are sad to see him go. 

However, we are excited for the new chapter that awaits him at Sound Transit as a K-9 handler!

As he embarks on this new adventure, we wish Officer Jurado all the success and happiness in the world. We have no doubt that he will excel in his new role and continue to make a positive difference.


