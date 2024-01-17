Register now for the Chilly Hilly Bicycle Race presented by REI Co-op

Chilly Hilly presented by REI Co-op





Start with a ferry ride to Bainbridge.

2020 photo courtesy WSDOT

Kick off the riding season with a ferry ride to Bainbridge Island. Kick off the riding season with a ferry ride to Bainbridge Island.





This 33-mile loop around the island takes you along the shore to soak in Seattle's skyline, through forested rural roads, and (true to name) up and down some memorable hills.





This event is a fundraiser for Cascade Bicycle Club's programming in advocacy, education, and community rides, such as the Major Taylor Project, Let's Go, Your Streets Your Say, and Pedaling Relief Project.





Sunday, February 25, 2024 from 7:30am–3:00pm PST





REI's expert shop techs will be on site to tune your ride before you head out on the course.





Be sure stop by the REI booth at the end of the ride to warm yourself by the campfire while you sip a hot beverage.





Register here and save $10 when you register between now and February 13.







