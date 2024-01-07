Sew Thoughtful: Friday, January 19, 2024
Sunday, January 7, 2024
|Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood
Fabric and kits will be provided. Bring your sewing machine or serger, basic sewing accessories and dark-color thread.
Bring your lunch and a beverage, hot water is available
This project has many parts and processes to make the ‘package’ that CTA donates, so we will have a job for everyone -- sewing, cutting, serging, pinning and pressing.
Surging and sewing liners is easy, a member will demonstrate how to sew the tricky shields. There will be a potpourri of things to do so we will have a job for everyone -- sewing, cutting, serging, pinning and pressing.
