Sew Thoughtful: Friday, January 19, 2024

Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood Community members who sew are invited to join the Snohomish County Clothing and Textile Advisors (CTA) to cut, pin, press, sew and serge shields and liners for Days for Girls on Friday, January 19, 2024 from 10am - 2pm at the Cedar Valley Grange in Lynnwood 20526 52nd Ave West





Bring your lunch and a beverage, hot water is available



This project has many parts and processes to make the ‘package’ that CTA donates, so we will have a job for everyone -- sewing, cutting, serging, pinning and pressing.



Surging and sewing liners is easy, a member will demonstrate how to sew the tricky shields. There will be a potpourri of things to do so we will have a job for everyone -- sewing, cutting, serging, pinning and pressing.









Fabric and kits will be provided. Bring your sewing machine or serger, basic sewing accessories and dark-color thread.