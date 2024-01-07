Rainbow Bingo Friday, January 12, 2024 at Senior Activity Center

Sunday, January 7, 2024


RAINBOW BINGO 

Friday, January 12


Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with our incredible hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!  


Friday, January 12, 2024
Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:00pm

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center,
southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus,

  • Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
  • Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
  • The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
  • $10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.
Register online or Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.

Bingo is a 21 and over event. Cash bar will serve soft drinks, water, beer, wine and Jell-O shots.


