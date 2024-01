Horizon View Park, looking southwest

Story and photos by Gordon Snyder





Horizon View Park looking northeast

But, looking just beyond the sunbeams to the NorthEast gloomy grey…



About 5 minute later, “All Hail Broke Loose” as that dark grey cloud took charge.





Keep an eye on the sky when going for a walk in our neighborhood this time of year.Beautiful and partly sunny to the SouthWest in the first photo.