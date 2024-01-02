Progress on construction of Alta North City building

Alta North City under construction

Drone Photography by David Carlos

Alta North City, located on the former site of Leena's Café on 15th NE in the North City neighborhood.









With construction on the project already underway, Alta North City is expected to open in mid-2025. With the development of Alta North City, Wood Partners aims to provide a true live, work, play community for residents with convenient access to the upcoming Link light rail stations, a variety of shopping options, restaurants, and parks just outside their doors.The property itself will include more than 4,000 square-feet of ground floor retail with outdoor plaza space.