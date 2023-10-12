Groundbreaking for Alta North City building at Leena's site

Design for Alta North City. Leena's location marked in red.

Wood Partners representatives confirmed that they are working with the owners of Leena’s to design a space specifically for their restaurant. Wood Partners representatives confirmed that they are working with the owners of Leena’s to design a space specifically for their restaurant.





Although the ground floor space is still being designed, the current section for Leena’s is marked in red. Between buildings will be an outdoor courtyard that Leena’s will also have access to - outlined in green.





Once complete, Alta North City will offer 228 apartment homes comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom custom-designed floorplans for residents to choose from. Throughout the community, each home will showcase a vibrant design aesthetic, complete with high-end fixtures and finishes for residents to enjoy.



The units include full size in-unit washer and dryer sets, spacious closets and balconies, and energy efficient heating and cooling.



Outside their homes, residents will also have access to Alta North City’s array of attractive community amenities, including an impressive roof-top deck with beautiful views of both mountain ranges. In addition, residents will enjoy the community’s custom-designed clubroom with co-working features, garden courtyard, and a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center.



Wood Partners is acting as the general contractor and will manage the property once complete.