Groundbreaking for Alta North City building at Leena's site
Thursday, October 12, 2023
|Wood Partners in North City Oct 4, 2023 with City of Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully (right), chamber members Marlin Gabbert: Gabbert Architects Planners, Jeff King and Shoreline Chamber of Commerce board members: Jack Malek (President) (with shovel), Lara Grauer (VP), Erin Ison (Secretary), Joseph Irons (Director)
National multifamily real estate development leader Wood Partners, accompanied by Shoreline Mayor Keith Scully and leaders from the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, broke ground on their latest residential community, Alta North City, located on the former site of Leena's Café on 15th NE in the North City neighborhood.
With construction on the project already underway, Alta North City is expected to open in mid-2025.
With the development of Alta North City, Wood Partners aims to provide a true live, work, play community for residents with convenient access to the upcoming Link light rail stations, a variety of shopping options, restaurants, and parks just outside their doors. The property itself will include more than 4,000 square-feet of ground floor retail with outdoor plaza space.
|Design for Alta North City. Leena's location marked in red.
Wood Partners representatives confirmed that they are working with the owners of Leena’s to design a space specifically for their restaurant.
Although the ground floor space is still being designed, the current section for Leena’s is marked in red. Between buildings will be an outdoor courtyard that Leena’s will also have access to - outlined in green.
Once complete, Alta North City will offer 228 apartment homes comprised of studio, one- and two-bedroom custom-designed floorplans for residents to choose from. Throughout the community, each home will showcase a vibrant design aesthetic, complete with high-end fixtures and finishes for residents to enjoy.
The units include full size in-unit washer and dryer sets, spacious closets and balconies, and energy efficient heating and cooling.
Outside their homes, residents will also have access to Alta North City’s array of attractive community amenities, including an impressive roof-top deck with beautiful views of both mountain ranges. In addition, residents will enjoy the community’s custom-designed clubroom with co-working features, garden courtyard, and a 24/7 state-of-the-art fitness center.
Wood Partners is acting as the general contractor and will manage the property once complete.
