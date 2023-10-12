LFP Rotary End Polio Now event and Club Social at Lake Forest Grill on October 24, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023

Let’s pack the Lake Forest Grill in the LFP Town Center on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 from 5pm to Close!

The Lake Forest Grill is generously offering to give 20% of proceeds to the Rotary International End Polio Now campaign.

There is still a huge need to reach children in countries suffering from the effects of COVID and political unrest. 
Getting the vaccine to areas in Pakistan and Afghanistan is difficult and support is needed. 
Let’s be a part of the effort and have fun!
Rotarians will be socializing but the offer extends to anyone who dines in the restaurant or orders take-out between 5pm to close on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. Just mention the End Polio Now project when you order.

Lake Forest Grill is located on the Ballinger end of the Town Center upper wing. Town Center is at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park. Phone: 206-364-1261


