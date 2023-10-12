Pop-Up, Paws in the Park! Costumes encouraged - community invited

Thursday, October 12, 2023


Pop-Up, Paws in the Park!

Saturday, October 28, 2023, a pop-up dog park will be at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, 17435 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155, for the furry friends to play off leash. 

This free-family-friendly event is to provide our community a start to their Halloween festivities! 

Costumes for the pets and humans are encouraged but not necessary. Don’t have a pet, still come out and say hi! Activities for the entire family, food trucks, music, community booths, and giveaways will be there for all to enjoy!

This is a good time to make sure your pet is up-to-date on current vaccinations and pet license! Call your local veterinarian to check on their vaccinations and stop by City Hall to purchase or renew a pet license.

Reminder, all welcome to join, having a pet or costume is not a requirement.


