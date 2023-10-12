Free Excel classes at the Shoreline Library
Thursday, October 12, 2023
Shoreline Library Free Excel Classes
345 NE 175th
Computer Class: Microsoft Excel Level 1
Monday, October 16, 10:30am-12pm
Discover Excel for work or home. Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet.
Must be able to use a mouse and keyboard.
Please register, https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/651b01fa9dbdf64a25131f9a
Computer Class: Microsoft Excel Level 2
Monday, October 23, 10:30am-12pm
Get more from Excel including formulas, functions, tables and charts.
Must have Microsoft Excel Level 1 proficiency.
Please register, https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/651b02102d0219cf8b5eddfc
