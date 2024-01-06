Parkwood Neighborhood advertising the old-fashioned way



Their first meeting of the year is Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 7-9pm with guest Susana Reyes, Superintendent of Shoreline Schools.



The Parkwood Neighborhood Association is pleased to host Shoreline School District Superintendent Susanna Reyes for a presentation on the State of the District. This is an opportunity to meet the Superintendent and ask questions about our School District.

