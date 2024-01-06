Parkwood Neighborhood advertising the old-fashioned way

New flyers about the Parkwood Neighborhood Association were posted around the neighborhood Friday, encouraging neighbors to join their community organization.

The Parkwood Neighborhood (PNA) is located in south central Shoreline.

Their first meeting of the year is Wednesday, January 10, 2024 from 7-9pm with guest Susana Reyes, Superintendent of Shoreline Schools.

PNA meets at The Evergreen School 15201 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 (@ the 150th St entrance)

The Parkwood Neighborhood Association is pleased to host Shoreline School District Superintendent Susanna Reyes for a presentation on the State of the District. This is an opportunity to meet the Superintendent and ask questions about our School District.


