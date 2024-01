Online computer classes from King County Library in January

January features a series of Online Computer Classes for adults presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help.





The sessions will not be recorded. Register here - for one or allWednesday, January 10, 2-3pmUse free apps to explore an Egyptian pyramid, change your hair color and much more!Wednesday, January 17, 2-3pmLearn about easy built-in tools to improve your everyday photos.Wednesday, January 24, 2-3pmGet tips to minimize time spent on your computer sorting email, printing documents and more.Wednesday, January 31, 2-3pmCurious minds will enjoy walking through the world’s museums, playing with color and much more.