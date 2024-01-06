Online computer classes from King County Library in January

Saturday, January 6, 2024

The King County Library System offers a wide range of free classes, both in person at various libraries and online.

January features a series of Online Computer Classes for adults presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help.

The sessions will not be recorded.

Augmented Reality Fun on Your Phone
Wednesday, January 10, 2-3pm

Use free apps to explore an Egyptian pyramid, change your hair color and much more!

A Beginner’s Guide to iPhone Photography
Wednesday, January 17, 2-3pm

Learn about easy built-in tools to improve your everyday photos.

Simplify, Simplify, Simplify!
Wednesday, January 24, 2-3pm

Get tips to minimize time spent on your computer sorting email, printing documents and more.

Explore Google Arts & Culture
Wednesday, January 31, 2-3pm

Curious minds will enjoy walking through the world’s museums, playing with color and much more.


