Online computer classes from King County Library in January
Saturday, January 6, 2024
January features a series of Online Computer Classes for adults presented by Bridget of Gentle Tech Help.
The sessions will not be recorded.
Register here - for one or all
Augmented Reality Fun on Your Phone
Wednesday, January 10, 2-3pm
Use free apps to explore an Egyptian pyramid, change your hair color and much more!
A Beginner’s Guide to iPhone Photography
Wednesday, January 17, 2-3pm
Learn about easy built-in tools to improve your everyday photos.
Simplify, Simplify, Simplify!
Wednesday, January 24, 2-3pm
Get tips to minimize time spent on your computer sorting email, printing documents and more.
Explore Google Arts & Culture
Wednesday, January 31, 2-3pm
Curious minds will enjoy walking through the world’s museums, playing with color and much more.
