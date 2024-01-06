Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear from Debbie Teashon of Rainy Side Gardeners

Debbie Teashon

Photo from Rainy Side Gardeners Lake Forest Park Garden Club will start out the new year on January 9, 2024 at 9:15am meeting in Town Center at Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in LFP. They will gather in Third Place Commons on the upper level, by the stage.



General meeting starts at 9:30am and a short break for goodies and then at 10:30 the speaker starts:





We hope you can join us for this exciting new year with our club. If you wish to join it is only $35.00 a year. We meet from Sept to May. We also have a few events in the summer.



Debbie Teashon is a garden writer, an award-winning co-author of the book – Gardening for the Homebrewer, garden speaker and award-winning photographer.



