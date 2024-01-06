Lake Forest Park Garden Club to hear from Debbie Teashon of Rainy Side Gardeners
Saturday, January 6, 2024
|Debbie Teashon
Photo from Rainy Side Gardeners
General meeting starts at 9:30am and a short break for goodies and then at 10:30 the speaker starts:
We hope you can join us for this exciting new year with our club. If you wish to join it is only $35.00 a year. We meet from Sept to May. We also have a few events in the summer.
Debbie Teashon is a garden writer, an award-winning co-author of the book – Gardening for the Homebrewer, garden speaker and award-winning photographer.
Her passion for creating gardens and containers, and cool plants made her turn to write about the subject because she wouldn’t shut up about her plants!
Teashon’s career spans many decades. Her speaking engagements include the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, Tacoma Home & Garden Show, and garden clubs across the Northwest. She's been a guest on Garden Time television show in Oregon and radio programs such as Gardening with Ciscoe on 97.3 FM KIRO radio and Poppy Tucker's Louisiana Eats on NPR.
Online since 1998, Teashon's website Rainy Side Gardeners focuses on regional gardening west of the Cascades. Her articles and photographs appear in local, national, and international magazines and newspapers, such as Fine Gardening, Digger Magazine, West Sound Magazine, Oregonian, and more.
