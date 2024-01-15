Updated: No school for Briarcrest and Meridian Park on Tuesday

Briarcrest and Meridian Park elementary parents will have to make other arrangements for their children on Tuesday, January 18, 2024.

Pipes burst at both the Meridian Park building and the North City building where Briarcrest is housed.

Statement from the district:

"All other activities, meetings, and programs at these schools are canceled for Tuesday.





"This includes extended care, third-party facility rentals, and events scheduled for outside of the school day.





"All teachers and staff should still report to the building for their normal work hours, including food service, extended care, and others who typically work at these two sites on Tuesdays.





"Comfortable work attire and footwear are recommended.





"Canceling a school day is not a decision we take lightly, and we understand the strain an unexpected day off puts on families. We appreciate your understanding as we work to get the schools ready for students as quickly as we can."



