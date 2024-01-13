Maddy Lambert serves as a page in Washington State Senate
Saturday, January 13, 2024
|Maddy Lambert served as a page to Sen. Jesse Salomon
Photo courtesy Legislative Services
OLYMPIA- Maddy Lambert from Einstein Middle School served as a page for the Washington State Senate during the opening week of the 2024 legislative session. Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) sponsored her time at the Legislature.
The page program offers a hands-on opportunity for students to find out how state government works. During week-long interactive learning experience, students are visited by guest speakers and get to draft their own bills. Students also get to explore the Capitol Campus by delivering papers for Senate staff.
Lambert, 14, is a resident of Shoreline. She enjoys watching TV, playing video games, and skiing.
Lambert said she committed to being a page because her mom and her aunt were in the page program as well.
Pages also create their own bill to be heard in a mock committee meeting in between their day-to-day tasks. Lambert’s bill would have public schools, especially high school, start later as high school starts “way too early.”
Her favorite parts of the program included hanging out with the security guards and exploring the different buildings of campus.
For more information about the Senate Page Program, contact SenatePageProgram@leg.wa.gov.
