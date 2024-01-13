Hummingbird feeder alert: birds can't drink frozen juice

By Gordon Snyder



I’m a hummingbird fan. I love watching and photographing them.



We have had feeders in the front and back yards for years. When it’s very cold like now, our resident hummers are dependent on us keeping their feeders thawed out. They can’t drink frozen juice.

As soon as I hung this thawed feeder, I got a quick "Thank You Look” from this Anna's Hummingbird.Notice the feathers are fluffed to make the warmest down coat. He was even flying around the feeder all puffed up to stay warm as possible.

Heated hummingbird feeder

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Thaw feeders in a sink because they will leak suger water as they warm.

Photo by Gordon Snyder

Next, I set up a heated hummingbird feeder and within seconds a Boss was guarding it selfishly.All our hummingbird feeders were frozen solid from this cold front. To thaw them out, put them in a sink or container because they will leak sugar water as they warm.As the warmed feeders were rehung, they were in high demand. But as usual, the hummers began setting territories. Our Anna’s Hummingbirds don’t share…After thawing out and setting up a couple more feeders, the Anna's managed to share. But only between flights chasing each other away from “their” feeder. Then, during the chase, another one snuck in and filled its belly.Please, it’s going to be cold for the next several days and nights. If you have hummingbird feeders, bring them inside at night. Then, put them outside in the morning.The hummers will be waiting for you. You will bring joy to them and yourself.