Shoreline Fire will be training Thursday, January 4, 2024 on live fire, practicing on a building to be demolished in the 300 block of NE 155th St, Shoreline WA 98155.





They are always looking for properties they can train on. Do you have a building you want to donate before tearing it down?

We have been fortunate to have multiple buildings donated over the past few couple of years. Typically they are a limited time opportunity so we are always looking for more.