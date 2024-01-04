North City Neighborhood Association meets Thursday, January 11, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024

North City Neighborhood Association meets Thursday, January 11, 2024 from 7pm - 9pm at Monka Brewing, 17211 15th Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155

Getting back to our monthly meetups in 2024! 

Having a monthly event has been a great way to get away from our screens and meet neighbors in person. 

North City is a rapidly changing neighborhood and the best way to feel connected is to know and talk to other people that live here. There is always lively discussion about our neighborhood and the city of Shoreline.

Note: Guests are responsible for their own beverage tabs. Monka Brewing does not serve food, but you are welcome to bring your own or from another restaurant. All ages are welcome and alcohol-free beverages are also served.


