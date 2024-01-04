Jobs: WSDOT IT System Administrator - Journey

Thursday, January 4, 2024

WSDOT
IT System Administrator - Journey
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$87,431 – $117,583 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a skilled professional to serve as a journey-level IT System Administrator in Shoreline, WA. 

This technician will provide systems administration and cybersecurity guidance to improve systems and infrastructure security in alignment with WSDOT Infrastructure Services and with WSDOT Cybersecurity in the Northwest Region (NWR). In this role, you will apply advanced technical knowledge on a wide range of principles to implement the cybersecurity program to remediate risks and vulnerabilities, and to develop, implement, and manage strategies to address risk and vulnerabilities. 

The System Administrator will be involved in hands-on security assessments, developing, and providing guidance and standards, leading remediation, and mitigating efforts, devising methods and processes to analyze problems, and advocating security best practices for assets including computers, networks, programs, cloud resources and data. 

The successful candidate will play a key role in securing information systems and will demonstrate a proactive and responsive capacity to maintain the security of WSDOT IT and Operational Technology (OT) assets, processes, technology, and maintain a working knowledge of all related systems.

Job description and application


