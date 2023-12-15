Shoreline PTA Mental Health Committee to hear from Rep. Lauren Davis



The Shoreline PTA Mental Health Committee is welcoming Representative Lauren Davis to their next meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 6:30 - 8pm.





She will discuss how advocates can use their voices in the upcoming legislative session for more behavioral health funding for our schools.





Light snacks and refreshments will be provided.





