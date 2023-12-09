Shop Local at the Kenmore Pop! Shop on Fridays and Saturdays at the Hangar
Saturday, December 9, 2023
The Pop! Shop winter market returns on Fridays (3pm - 7pm) and Saturdays (12pm to 4pm) through December 23 at the Hangar at Town Square in Kenmore 6728 NE 181st St, Kenmore WA 98028.
There are over 50 total vendors included in a rotating lineup of 10 vendors each day, so every market is a new shopping experience.
The cozy indoor market features exceptional products, talented local artisans, and fun daily giveaways!
Enjoy shopping downtown, then visit one of the many great surrounding eateries to make a day of it and support Kenmore's small businesses. Visit kenmorewa.gov/popshop for more info and daily vendor lineups.
