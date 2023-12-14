Polar Star: G'Day from Australia
Thursday, December 14, 2023
|Sydney Australia harbor at night
Photo courtesy US Coast Guard
As the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star’s crew sailed into Sydney, they rendered honors to the H.M.A.S. Sydney Memorial Mast, commemorating the brave individuals who served in the Royal Australian Navy and remembering the ships and crews lost in service.
The Polar Star’s stop in Sydney is a part of their journey to Antarctica for Operation Deep Freeze, supporting the National Science Foundation (NSF) United States Antarctic Program through joint service and inter-agency collaboration.
While in port, the Polar Star’s crew looks forward to engaging with the local community and soaking in the vibrant culture and sights of Sydney!
0 comments:
Post a Comment