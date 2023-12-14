Middle school students - register now for Hang Time at Kellogg or Einstein Middle Schools

Thursday, December 14, 2023


Registration for Winter Hang Time at both Kellogg and Einstein Middle School opens on December 19, 2023 at 8am for the January to March season.

Hang Time is run by City of Shoreline Recreation and includes a variety of afterschool clubs and activities every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday after school. Activity Buses leave at 5pm to take all participants home in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.

Registration for this program is required and assures youth can attend Hang Time from January through March of 2024.

More information can be found on our website at shorelinewa.gov/teens under “Hang Time”

Register for Hang Time HERE


