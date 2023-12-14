Christmas season in 2023 at Church of the Redeemer

Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore WA

Christmas season in 2023-24 at Church of the Redeemer

And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us!

--Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol

All races

All religions

All countries of origin

All sexual orientations

All genders

Sunday, December 24, 2023

4th Sunday of Advent, 10:00am



There will be only one service the morning of December 24, marking the 4th Sunday of Advent. It is at 10:00am and comes with music. Advent isn’t over ’till it’s over!



Following the 10:00am service, there will be a Greening of the Church, Part 2. We will change everything from Advent to Christmas for services beginning this evening.





Family Christmas Eve service, 5:00pm



This service is designed for families with children. It will last about 1 to 1.5 hours. There will be music.



We are planning a drop-in pageant for any child wanting to participate. We might even need a few adults.





Festive Christmas Eve service, 9:00pm



This is a traditional service for Christmas evening, and a bit more formal. Incense will be used. It will last about 1.5 hours. There will be music.





Monday, December 25, 2023

Christmas Day service, 10:00am



While this will be a simpler service, there will still be music. Enjoy Christmas, even if you cannot get out Christmas Eve. It will last about 1 to 1.5 hours.



There will not be a midweek Eucharist service on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.



Sunday, December 31, 2023

The First Sunday after Christmas



Church of the Redeemer will have both Sunday morning services, 8:00am (no music) and 10:30am (music). This is the 7th day of Christmas; the season isn’t over yet.





Saturday, January 6, 2024

Twelfth Night, 5:00pm



Redeemer is holding a Twelfth Night party for a community dinner. If you are reading this, then you are invited. Further details to be posted on our website




