Christmas season in 2023 at Church of the Redeemer
Thursday, December 14, 2023
And it was always said of him, that he knew how to keep Christmas well, if any man alive possessed the knowledge. May that be truly said of us, and all of us!
--Charles Dickens, A Christmas Carol
So that you may keep the Christmas season well, here is the schedule for 2023 at Church of the Redeemer in Kenmore, Washington.
All are welcome at Redeemer.
- All races
- All religions
- All countries of origin
- All sexual orientations
- All genders
Sunday, December 24, 2023
4th Sunday of Advent, 10:00am
There will be only one service the morning of December 24, marking the 4th Sunday of Advent. It is at 10:00am and comes with music. Advent isn’t over ’till it’s over!
Following the 10:00am service, there will be a Greening of the Church, Part 2. We will change everything from Advent to Christmas for services beginning this evening.
Family Christmas Eve service, 5:00pm
This service is designed for families with children. It will last about 1 to 1.5 hours. There will be music.
We are planning a drop-in pageant for any child wanting to participate. We might even need a few adults.
Festive Christmas Eve service, 9:00pm
This is a traditional service for Christmas evening, and a bit more formal. Incense will be used. It will last about 1.5 hours. There will be music.
Monday, December 25, 2023
Christmas Day service, 10:00am
While this will be a simpler service, there will still be music. Enjoy Christmas, even if you cannot get out Christmas Eve. It will last about 1 to 1.5 hours.
There will not be a midweek Eucharist service on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.
Sunday, December 31, 2023
The First Sunday after Christmas
Church of the Redeemer will have both Sunday morning services, 8:00am (no music) and 10:30am (music). This is the 7th day of Christmas; the season isn’t over yet.
Saturday, January 6, 2024
Twelfth Night, 5:00pm
Redeemer is holding a Twelfth Night party for a community dinner. If you are reading this, then you are invited. Further details to be posted on our website.
Church of the Redeemer
Welcome to Church of the Redeemer: Worshiping God, living in community, and reaching out to the world. We are an Episcopal Church serving north King County and south Snohomish County, Washington. As you travel your road, go with friends walking the way of Jesus at Redeemer.
Church of the Redeemer is at 6210 NE 181st St in Kenmore WA. We are a short distance north of Bothell Way, near the Burke-Gilman Trail. The entrance looks like a gravel driveway. The campus is larger on the inside than it is on the outside. And we managed to hide a large building on the side of a hill that is not easily seen from the street.
The Episcopal Church welcomes you.
