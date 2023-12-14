Shorewood Boys wrestling with solid win over the Hawks of Mountlake Terrace

James Nottingham landed a pin Freshman An Tran got his first Varsity match when Shorewood started at 132 lbs. He battled hard but lost in a second period pin. Freshmangot his first Varsity match when Shorewood started at 132 lbs. He battled hard but lost in a second period pin.





Shorewood then picked up steam with two pins, by junior Masa Taura and senior Rock Harris.





Later in the match junior James Nottingham landed a pin as did seniors Mak Kanzler and Isaac Liljegren.







The Stormray score skyrocketed as they received 4 straight forfeits.





Sophomore Eli Jeppesen capped off the night with another 2nd round pin.



The Stormray JV will be in action at the Woodinville JV tournament this Saturday.











