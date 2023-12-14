Shorewood Boys wrestling with solid win over the Hawks of Mountlake Terrace
Thursday, December 14, 2023
By Tricia Norton
The Stormray boys took on the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Wednesday December 13, 2023.
|James Nottingham landed a pin
Shorewood then picked up steam with two pins, by junior Masa Taura and senior Rock Harris.
Later in the match junior James Nottingham landed a pin as did seniors Mak Kanzler and Isaac Liljegren.
Sophomore Eli Jeppesen capped off the night with another 2nd round pin.
The Stormray JV will be in action at the Woodinville JV tournament this Saturday.
|SW Senior Mak Kanzler pinned Eli Swett of the Hawks
12/13/2023 Shorewood @ Mountlake Terrace
Shorewood 54 Mountlake Terrace 21
Match began at 132
132: Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned An Tran
138: Masa Taura (SW) pinned Moses March
144: Rock Harris (SW) pinned Abdul Najib
150: Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Sky Klein
157: James Nottingham (SW) pinned Titus Swett
165: Oscar Gonzalez (MT) dec. Oli Dalan
175: Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez
190: Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Eli Swett
215: Isaac Liljegren (SW) pinned Ahmajdon Ibrohimov
285: Ben Jenkins (SW) received FF
106: Finn Greenleaf (SW) received FF
113: Emi Olivera (SW) received FF
120: Melyk Valencia (SW) received FF
126: Eli Jeppenson (SW) pinned Luke Swenson
