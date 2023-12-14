Shorewood Boys wrestling with solid win over the Hawks of Mountlake Terrace

Thursday, December 14, 2023

Top: Zach Matthews, Derek Norton, Varun Nair, Rock Harris, Oli Dalan, Ben Jenkins, Isaac Liljegren, Mak Kanzler, James Nottingham, Eli Jeppeson, Brady Houck,
Front: Leah Ellis-Rocha, Anders Alverez, Emi Olivera, Masa Taura, Sky Klein, An Tran, Nathaniel Hernadez, Front: Finn Greenleaf

By Tricia Norton

The Stormray boys took on the Mountlake Terrace Hawks on Wednesday December 13, 2023. 

James Nottingham landed a pin
Freshman An Tran got his first Varsity match when Shorewood started at 132 lbs. He battled hard but lost in a second period pin. 

Shorewood then picked up steam with two pins, by junior Masa Taura and senior Rock Harris

Later in the match junior James Nottingham landed a pin as did seniors Mak Kanzler and Isaac Liljegren.


 SW Senior Isaac Liljegren scored a pin.
The Stormray score skyrocketed as they received 4 straight forfeits. 

Sophomore Eli Jeppesen capped off the night with another 2nd round pin.

The Stormray JV will be in action at the Woodinville JV tournament this Saturday.



 
SW Senior Mak Kanzler pinned Eli Swett of the Hawks

12/13/2023 Shorewood @ Mountlake Terrace
Shorewood 54 Mountlake Terrace 21
Match began at 132

132: Ekansh Verma (MT) pinned An Tran
138: Masa Taura (SW) pinned Moses March
144: Rock Harris (SW) pinned Abdul Najib
150: Isaac Williams (MT) pinned Sky Klein
157: James Nottingham (SW) pinned Titus Swett
165: Oscar Gonzalez (MT) dec. Oli Dalan
175: Owen Boswell (MT) pinned Nathaniel Hernandez
190: Mak Kanzler (SW) pinned Eli Swett
215: Isaac Liljegren (SW) pinned Ahmajdon Ibrohimov
285: Ben Jenkins (SW) received FF
106: Finn Greenleaf (SW) received FF
113: Emi Olivera (SW) received FF
120: Melyk Valencia (SW) received FF
126: Eli Jeppenson (SW) pinned Luke Swenson


