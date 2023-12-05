Polar Star crew training on the way to Australia

Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Training for shipboard fires
Photo by PA3 Ryan Graves

While on the way to Australia, the Polar Star crew has been focused on training and conducting a series of drills and shipboard exercises.
 
These exercises focus on emergency responses for shipboard fires, flooding, steering casualties, collisions, and man overboard recoveries.

Man overboard training
Photo by PA3 Ryan Graves
These drills ensure we keep our ship and crew safe; even in remote locations like Antarctica. 

The Afloat Training Organization (ATO), the Coast Guard’s official shipboard training team, joined us in Hawaii to assist our onboard training teams and hone our casualty response skills.
 
There is a dual focus on individual proficiency and teamwork that will ensure a safe and successful journey.

The Polar Star is one of two Coast Guard icebreakers homeported in Seattle and often seen on Puget Sound.

--From the reports of the icebreaker Polar Star.


