Flags at half-staff for Justice Sandra O'Connor
Monday, December 4, 2023
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on the day of interment, in honor and remembrance of Sandra Day O'Connor, retired Associate of the Supreme Court of the United States.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on the day of interment.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
