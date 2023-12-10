Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker December 14-20, 2023

December 14-20, 2023 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts

This production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeannette Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and iconic music scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.





Frank Borg and Olympic Ballet Theatre students

OBT's production of The Nutcracker features a cast of over 100 performers, including professional OBT company dancers in principal roles and select Olympic Ballet School students.



The Nutcracker performances are scheduled at the Edmonds Center for the Arts from December 14 through December 20. Tickets range from $27 to $55 and



In addition to the full-length performances, OBT offers morning matinee productions. Perfect for kids and adults of all ages, these abridged performances (1 hour and 15 minutes) are $10 per person for groups of 20 or more. This production includes an "Introduction to the Magic of Theatre" intermission segment, giving audience members a special behind-the-scenes demonstration of scenery, lighting, costumes, and props.





This production includes an “Introduction to the Magic of Theatre” intermission segment, giving audience members a special behind-the-scenes demonstration of scenery, lighting, costumes, and props. Matinee performances are Thursday, December 14, and Friday, December 15 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.