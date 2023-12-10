Olympic Ballet Theatre Presents The Nutcracker December 14-20, 2023
|Alberto Gaspar and Taylor Lim
Nutcracker, Olympic Ballet Theatre
December 14-20, 2023 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts
Edmonds, WA – Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) presents the annual production of The Nutcracker, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
The Nutcracker is one of the most famous classical ballets and a holiday tradition for many, telling the story of a little girl named Clara, her mysterious godfather Herr Drosselmeyer, a very special nutcracker, and a magical night’s journey.
This production of The Nutcracker features choreography by OBT artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, sets designed by Jeannette Franz, Ruth Gilmore, and Phillip Lineau, and iconic music scored by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
|Frank Borg and Olympic Ballet Theatre students
OBT’s production of The Nutcracker features a cast of over 100 performers, including professional OBT company dancers in principal roles and select Olympic Ballet School students.
The Nutcracker performances are scheduled at the Edmonds Center for the Arts from December 14 through December 20. Tickets range from $27 to $55 and tickets are available here or at 425-774-7570.
In addition to the full-length performances, OBT offers morning matinee productions. Perfect for kids and adults of all ages, these abridged performances (1 hour and 15 minutes) are $10 per person for groups of 20 or more.
This production includes an “Introduction to the Magic of Theatre” intermission segment, giving audience members a special behind-the-scenes demonstration of scenery, lighting, costumes, and props. Matinee performances are Thursday, December 14, and Friday, December 15 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
For more information or group reservations, call 425-774-7570 or email dance@olympicballet.org
|Olympic Ballet Theatre. The Nutcracker
2023 NUTCRACKER PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Edmonds Center for the Arts
- Thursday, December 14, 10:30 am (abridged matinee)
- Friday, December 15, 10:30 am (abridged matinee)
- Friday, December 15, 7:00 pm
- Saturday, December 16, 2:00 pm
- Saturday, December 16, 7:00 pm
- Sunday, December 17, 5:00 pm
- Monday, December 18, 2:00 pm
- Tuesday, December 19, 2:00 pm
- Wednesday, December 20, 2:00 pm
|Frank Borg and student
ABOUT OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
Olympic Ballet Theatre is a professional ballet company presenting four classical and contemporary ballet productions during each performance season.
Founded 42 years ago and now under the leadership of co-artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the north Puget Sound arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.
With the support of local patrons and organizations, OBT brings high-quality original and classical ballet productions featuring renowned and emerging choreographers. OBT offers audiences of all ages opportunities to experience the joy and the magic of ballet with affordable ticket pricing, intimate venues, and a diverse repertoire of performances.
OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020 | 425.774.7570 | OlympicBallet.org
