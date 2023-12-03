Miyawaki Forest cools flora, fauna and folks: Shoreline Historical Museum invites you to Planting Day, Dec 9, 2023

By Bruce Scholten



Urban trends can be heartwarming. We smile at lovers’ padlocks left on walkways to Seattle’s ferry terminal. Graffiti sometimes turns into murals brightening streets, cafes and businesses.

Nice, you say. But how about a trend that actually cools urban heat islands to fight global warming?

Enter Miyawaki Forests. The idea was developed by the late Dr Akira Miyawaki, who was hired by Nippon Steel Corporation to landscape its new steelworks.

Enter Miyawaki Forests. The idea was developed by the late Dr Akira Miyawaki, who was hired by Nippon Steel Corporation to landscape its new steelworks.





For various reasons, the selected plants and trees failed to thrive. The Japanese botanist thought about Nippon’s most durable species, realizing they inhabited ancient temple gardens. Miyawaki researched the flora and fauna that pre-historically preceded the steelworks.



Voila! They flourished. Not only did the right combination of plants grow well, they did so 10-times faster than alternatives. Soil amendments improved fertility, spurred growth and increased water retention – a safety valve against flash floods in an unruly climate.



Thus, the Miyawaki Method was born, with native plants, slugs, bugs and butterflies - cooling cities.





Densely planted indigenous plants and trees sequester carbon and emit more oxygen for human breathability. Garry oak trees nudge three meters in height in just three years, baffling sound. The roar of diesel buses and clank of garbage trucks is hushed by rustling trees. People enjoy the quiet – even spiritual - solace of an urban green oasis.





Volunteers with dirt for the pollinator hill

Photo by Sally Yamasaki

Shoreline Historical Museum’s Miyawaki Forest project



With a team of volunteers, Shoreline’s Miyawaki Forest project received generous funding from sources including Puget Sound’s Environmental Rotary Club, and Rotary Clubs of Emerald City, Lake Forest Park, Mill Creek, and Shoreline. Also Miyawaki Forest Friends, King County Conservation District (KCD), SUGi Project, 4 Culture, and Diggin’ Shoreline.



Volunteers are developing 4800 square feet adjacent to the Shoreline Historical Museum, just south of the City of Edmonds.



Guiding Shoreline is architect Ethan Bryson, who in 2016 founded 'Natural Urban Forests.' The goal is improving habitability for Seattle's people, plants and creatures. He envisions Miyawaki forests in the Yakama Nation, in Ellensburg, and in Seattle.

Bryson says, ‘I was contacted by Shoreline Historical Museum Society member Matt Tullio and we discussed various possibilities for creating forests for the community in Shoreline.’

Part of the Miyawaki magic is quick improvement to local air and soil quality. What about status as a climax forest? Bryson said, 'Dr. Kazue Fujiwara has said these forests can reach maturity in 60 years as opposed to about 200 years.'




