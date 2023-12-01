Local student receives doctorate from UW-Madison
Friday, December 1, 2023
|University of Wisconsin Madison
Photo courtesy UW-Madison
While there is no commencement ceremony in August, many of the graduates take part in the ceremonies the previous spring or in December.
Shoreline, WA
Shan Lu, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy, Statistics
