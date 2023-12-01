Local student receives doctorate from UW-Madison

Friday, December 1, 2023

University of Wisconsin Madison
Photo courtesy UW-Madison
MADISON, Wis. (December 1, 2023) - Just over 1,300 students received doctoral, bachelor's, master's and professional degrees in August 2023 from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

While there is no commencement ceremony in August, many of the graduates take part in the ceremonies the previous spring or in December.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE1, DEGREE, MAJOR,

Shoreline, WA

Shan Lu, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy, Statistics

More information about UW-Madison, here.


Posted by DKH at 11:57 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  