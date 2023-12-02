Holiday Open House with treats at Town and Country Market December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023

Treats everywhere at Town & Country Market on December 9 from 12 - 4pm
Photo courtesy Town & Country Markets

Holiday Open House at Town & Country Market
Saturday December 9, 2023 from 12 - 4pm
Festive cheer and samples galore at your Shoreline T&C December 9th!

At T&C, we consider you not just our guests, but our family. This December, we invite you into our market – our home – to share with you some of our favorite treats of the season. 

All our department managers and staff will be stepping out from behind the counter to greet you with goodies to sample, festive cheer, and community spirit. 

Come visit some familiar friendly faces and delight in the little joys found at your local Town & Country Market this holiday season.


