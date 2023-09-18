Tele-town hall with Rep. Jayapal on Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 6pm
Monday, September 18, 2023
Congressional Rep. Pramila Jayapal is hosting a tele-townhall at 6:00pm PT to give updates on her work in the district, discuss the looming #RepublicanShutdown, and answer your questions.
To join, call 833-305-1687 or go to http://jayapal.house.gov/live.
Rep. Jayapal represents the 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 7th district encompasses most of Seattle and surrounding areas including Shoreline, Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, and parts of Burien and Normandy Park.
