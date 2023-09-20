Shorecrest girls volleyball dominates Cascade 9-20-23

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Shorecrest volleyball

Girls varsity volleyball
9-20-23 at Cascade (Everett)
Shorecrest 3, Cascade 0
25-11, 25-10, 25-20

The Scots headed North Wednesday to Everett to face off against Cascade High School. From the first serve the Scots dominated at the net. The team served tough and played great defense. The Scots swept Cascade and took home the Dub.

Stat Leaders:
  • Kill: Violet Burchak 4, Ava Watson 3
  • Assists: Sydney Telling 5, Violet Burchak 44,
  • Aces: Faye Imaki 3
  • Digs: Violet Burchak 9, Lexi Paule 6
  • Blocks: Violet Burchak 3
The Scots are home Monday night against Marysville Getchell.

--Coach Robyn Williams


Posted by DKH at 11:35 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  