Shorecrest girls volleyball dominates Cascade 9-20-23
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
9-20-23 at Cascade (Everett)
Shorecrest 3, Cascade 0
25-11, 25-10, 25-20
The Scots headed North Wednesday to Everett to face off against Cascade High School. From the first serve the Scots dominated at the net. The team served tough and played great defense. The Scots swept Cascade and took home the Dub.
Stat Leaders:
- Kill: Violet Burchak 4, Ava Watson 3
- Assists: Sydney Telling 5, Violet Burchak 44,
- Aces: Faye Imaki 3
- Digs: Violet Burchak 9, Lexi Paule 6
- Blocks: Violet Burchak 3
--Coach Robyn Williams
