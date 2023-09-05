Residential fire in north Seattle Monday

Photo by John Odegard

Crews fought the fire defensively from the exterior and searched survivable spaces within the back of the home for possible occupants.





A man who lived in the home was able to make it out safely, with escort of fire personnel.





Photo by John Odegard

Approximately 40 minutes after arrival on scene, the fire was put under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.








