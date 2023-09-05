Residential fire in north Seattle Monday

Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Photo by John Odegard

Just after 4pm on Monday September 4, 2023 Seattle firefighters responded to a residential fire in the 2000 block of NE 130th St in the Olympic Hills neighborhood of NE Seattle

Upon arrival, the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and the fire had already spread to the single-story house.

Photo by John Odegard

Crews fought the fire defensively from the exterior and searched survivable spaces within the back of the home for possible occupants. 

A man who lived in the home was able to make it out safely, with escort of fire personnel. 

Photo by John Odegard

Approximately 40 minutes after arrival on scene, the fire was put under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation.


