Police manhunt startles Richmond Highlands neighbors but nabs the quarry

By Diane Hettrick

Shoreline residents in a wide area centered in the vicinity of 162nd and Aurora in the Richmond Highlands neighborhood were curious and alarmed at a major police presence on Wednesday evening, September 13, 2023.





A police helicopter was circling the area, broadcasting to residents to stay in their homes and lock their doors because they were searching for a suspect. K9 units were searching on the ground.





It should be noted that in these cases police want citizens to stay in their homes, not just because they might be in particular danger, but because they get in the way of the search.





Police helicopters are equipped with infrared devices for nighttime searches. They are not very effective when a lot of people are outside.





The Shoreline police spokesperson said they were trying to serve a felony warrant when the suspect fled. At one point he was hiding in a back yard in the 16000 block of Dayton N.





He was located in nearby underbrush and booked for multiple warrants.







