Murder on the Orient Express - a fresh telling of a classic murder mystery by the Driftwood Players

Murder on the Orient Express runs September 15 to October 8, 2023. Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.

As we settled into our seats the first set was in the foreground of the stage. I was surprised that it didn’t look much like a train. But the art deco pillars that framed the stage set the time frame before a word was spoken

As the lights dimmed a scene began to play off stage, heard but not seen. Then Hercule Poirot, played by David Hayes, entered from the theatre lobby and up onto the stage. Addressing the audience, he began to explain the mystery we were about to witness.

Turning to the set, which I then realized was a restaurant, he transitioned from a narrator to a character. In a dreamlike sequence the cast walked casually on stage and cleared the furniture to the wings. and the story begun in earnest.





Left to Right: Kim Ferse, Skye Stafford, Karli Reinbold, Landon Whitbread, Carol Richmond, Elora Coble, David Hayes

Photo Credit: Dale Sutton of Magic Photography

The curtains opened on an ingenious set design, built on two double sided sets on casters. It was a simple solution for a limited space. In the background vintage footage ran, showing the view from the train and giving the set depth and perspective. Really very clever!

The experienced cast did an excellent job with a few real stand-out performances. Kim Ferse played Mrs. Helen Hubbard in a way that was both campy and charming. Brian Harper and Sky Stafford embraced their characters but knew how to share the stage to allow their fellow cast members to shine.





David Hayes (Hercule Poirot) Photo Credit: Dale Sutton of Magic Photography

David Hayes was an excellent casting choice for Hercule Poirot. I found him to be a delight.

A highlight for me was Brandon Jepson’s eyebrows, an inspired bit of levity. Watch for them in the second act.

This is a fresh production with innovative touches throughout.