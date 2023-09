Kaleidoscope landscaping crew along with their families, friends and neighbors have now topped 800 hours of volunteer work in Darnell Park , on the Interurban Trail at 165th.





Most of this time is a donation by Kaleidoscope Landscape





We have weeded, mulched, and planted and done it all over again.





We are pleased with progress, looking forward to more progress.





We are grateful to those who have joined us and grateful to the City of Shoreline watering crew who have kept plants alive this summer.