Local chiropractor named “Researcher of the Year” at the 45th Annual Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) Research Conference

Dr. Tim Norton receiving award at Chiropractic Biophysics Research Conference

Dr. Tim C. Norton was the recipient of the "Researcher of the Year Award" at the 45th Annual Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) Research Conference held in Dallas TX over the weekend.





Dr. Norton was awarded this high honor for his contributions to spinal rehabilitation research.





Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) is the most published and researched chiropractic technique in the world with over 300+ peer reviewed medically indexed research papers.





Dr. Norton has been involved with many projects with the CBP research group and is the lead author on multiple papers, primarily focusing on pediatrics and auto injury spinal rehabilitation.

The award was presented by Dr. Deed Harrison, President of CBP Nonprofit research group

Dr. Deed Harrison, President of CBP Nonprofit research group, currently the most published researcher in the chiropractic profession, presented the award at the event.