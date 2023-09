Local chiropractor named “Researcher of the Year” at the 45th Annual Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) Research Conference

Dr. Tim C. Norton was the recipient of the “Researcher of the Year Award” at the 45th Annual Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) Research Conference held in Dallas TX over the weekend.

Dr. Norton was awarded this high honor for his contributions to spinal rehabilitation research.

Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) is the most published and researched chiropractic technique in the world with over 300+ peer reviewed medically indexed research papers.

Dr. Deed Harrison, President of CBP Nonprofit research group, currently the most published researcher in the chiropractic profession, presented the award at the event.

Dr. Norton has been involved with many projects with the CBP research group and is the lead author on multiple papers, primarily focusing on pediatrics and auto injury spinal rehabilitation.





He is a past president of the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce, sits on the Board of Directors for CBP Nonprofit Research group as Treasurer, and is a member of the Washington State Chiropractic Association and the International Chiropractic Associations.







Dr. Tim C. Norton is the owner and clinic director for Health Chiropractic and Massage in Shoreline. He is an Instructor for and Advanced Certified in the Chiropractic Biophysics (CBP) Technique.