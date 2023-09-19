Change the world, child by child - Volunteer as a Roots of Empathy instructor



Have you been wondering how you can give back to the Shoreline community? Have you ever considered becoming a Roots of Empathy Instructor?





Several Shoreline elementary schools are in need of volunteers who are willing to train as Roots of Empathy Instructors for the upcoming school year.





October 9-11, 2023.



Applications are currently being accepted and training dates are scheduled for October 9-11, 2023.

What is Roots of Empathy?





Roots of Empathy is an evidence-based classroom program that fosters empathy in children, now entering its 17th year of partnership with elementary schools in the Shoreline and Lake Forest Park area.





Empathy enables children to build healthy relationships, reduces bullying and aggression, and contributes to their well-being.





We are in need of a few more people who are willing to give time to children and watch them evolve over the school year as they observe “their” baby grow.



Want to see what Roots of Empathy looks like?